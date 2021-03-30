Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 69,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.