Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zynex were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

