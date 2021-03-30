American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. American Aires has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

