Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Update

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGHC stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

