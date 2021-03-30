DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $282.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 18772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £682.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.54.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.