Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of National Research worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

