Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 2.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

