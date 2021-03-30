Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

