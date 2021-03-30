InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

INNV stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Get InnovAge alerts:

In other InnovAge news, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.