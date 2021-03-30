Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,915 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $571.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

