Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.54 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.24, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

