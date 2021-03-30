Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 51,147 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,187.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

