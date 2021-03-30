AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek Sells 200,000 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AcuityAds alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.

TSE:AT opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$855.82 million and a P/E ratio of 216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.