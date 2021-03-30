Farhad Nanji Purchases 129,062 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji bought 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE PFSI opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.