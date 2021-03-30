BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,910 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Mastech Digital worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

