BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 125,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $125,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

