BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

