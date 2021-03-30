Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

