Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

ACCD stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

