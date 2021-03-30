Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 205

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.64. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.