DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of DRIO opened at $19.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 380,131 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

