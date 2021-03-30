Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVO. Roth Capital upped their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

