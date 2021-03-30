Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €215.08 ($253.03).

ALV stock opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €205.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.01.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

