UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $223.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.61. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,043 shares of company stock valued at $181,439,976 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

