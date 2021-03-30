The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $131.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

