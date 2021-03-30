The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $849.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $836.00 to $849.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $874.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $743.89.

NYSE:SHW opened at $756.31 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $412.01 and a 12 month high of $768.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.22 and its 200-day moving average is $712.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are set to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

