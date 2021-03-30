Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

