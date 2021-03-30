Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS):

  • 3/22/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 3/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXS stock opened at €62.40 ($73.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.63. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

