ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $83.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

