General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price upped by Cowen from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.27.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.30 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

