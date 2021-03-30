The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

