Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.