Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Expands By 142.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the February 28th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $433.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.