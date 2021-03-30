Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE OSCR opened at $25.23 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133 in the last 90 days.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

