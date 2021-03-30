HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.60 ($106.59).

HOT stock opened at €74.80 ($88.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.25. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a one year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

