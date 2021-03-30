RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIOCF opened at $15.54 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

