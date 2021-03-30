CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.59 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

