Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
