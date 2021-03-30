Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

