SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Upgraded to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

