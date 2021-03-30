KeyCorp Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $183.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. Celanese has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

