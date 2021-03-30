Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Almirall has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

