Analysts Set Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

