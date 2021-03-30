Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.