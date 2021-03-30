Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

DOL opened at C$52.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$37.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.45.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

