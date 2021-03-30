Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.11 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

