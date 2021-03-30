Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.11 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
