JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €215.08 ($253.03).

ALV stock opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €190.01.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

