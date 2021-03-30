ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.48.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

