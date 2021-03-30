Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Drops By 30.0%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:SAUNF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. AusNet Services has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

