Financial Review: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Momo and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 1 6 6 0 2.38 Altair Engineering 0 3 3 0 2.50

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $24.28, suggesting a potential upside of 69.20%. Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

Momo has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momo and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.44 billion 0.99 $426.74 million $1.94 7.40 Altair Engineering $458.92 million 9.98 -$7.54 million $0.22 279.00

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04% Altair Engineering -3.08% 1.10% 0.52%

Summary

Momo beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, and visualization; physics simulation; data analytics; high performance computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries. In addition, the company offers consulting, training, implementation, and other software related services, as well as hardware products; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

