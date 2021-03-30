Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $588.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $458.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $270.40 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.68. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.